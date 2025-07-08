Completion of Pragati Maidan tunnel project stalled until post-monsoon approval in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhiites hoping for the completion of the long-awaited final underpass in the Pragati Maidan tunnel project may have to wait longer, as the final underpass remains incomplete and work is unlikely to resume before the monsoon ends.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday announced that the project could be completed within eight to nine months once it receives a final nod from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Verma, who visited the site with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and senior PWD officials, said the department had concluded all necessary technical assessments and submitted its revised proposal to the Centre.

“This is the last leg of the Pragati Maidan transit corridor. Once we get approval, we’ll immediately resume work. It’s a critical link to ease traffic movement between Central and South Delhi,” he said.

The underpass in question lies on Bhairo Marg and is key for commuters travelling between Central Delhi and major junctions like Sarai Kale Khan, ISBT, and Ashram. While most of the 1.36-km tunnel and five underpasses were opened to the public in June 2022, this stretch had been delayed due to severe technical and environmental challenges.