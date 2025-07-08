Completion of Pragati Maidan tunnel project stalled until post-monsoon approval in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhiites hoping for the completion of the long-awaited final underpass in the Pragati Maidan tunnel project may have to wait longer, as the final underpass remains incomplete and work is unlikely to resume before the monsoon ends.
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday announced that the project could be completed within eight to nine months once it receives a final nod from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Verma, who visited the site with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and senior PWD officials, said the department had concluded all necessary technical assessments and submitted its revised proposal to the Centre.
“This is the last leg of the Pragati Maidan transit corridor. Once we get approval, we’ll immediately resume work. It’s a critical link to ease traffic movement between Central and South Delhi,” he said.
The underpass in question lies on Bhairo Marg and is key for commuters travelling between Central Delhi and major junctions like Sarai Kale Khan, ISBT, and Ashram. While most of the 1.36-km tunnel and five underpasses were opened to the public in June 2022, this stretch had been delayed due to severe technical and environmental challenges.
Only half of underpass number five is currently operational, as the second ramp, meant to connect the tunnel with Bhairo Marg, could not be completed. Officials said a
28-metre section remains unfinished. In 2023, floodwaters from the Yamuna river caused the precast concrete boxes to sink, forcing the PWD to pause work.
To resolve the issue, the department sought help from expert institutions like IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay and the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).
Based on their recommendations, the PWD has now proposed switching to the more stable cast-in-situ construction method, which minimises ground disturbance near sensitive infrastructure such as railway lines.
However, the redesign will reduce the width and height of the ramp, from 11.5 metres to 6.25 metres and from 5.5 metres to 3.9 metres, respectively, restricting it to light motor vehicles.
Verma blamed the delay on the Yamuna floods and the “negligence” of the previous government, but asserted that his department was determined to fast-track the remaining work.