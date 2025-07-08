Delhi HC upholds revocation of Celebi's security clearance amidst geopolitical tensions

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Turkish ground-handling firm Celebi Airport Services India challenging the Centre’s revocation of its security clearance.

Justice Sachin Datta upheld the government’s decision, citing national security concerns triggered by heightened geopolitical tensions following a military standoff between India and Pakistan and Turkey’s support to Islamabad.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, through BCAS, withdrew Celebi’s clearance on May 15, leading to the termination of its contracts at key airports, including Delhi and Mumbai.

Celebi’s counsel, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, argued the firm was denied a fair hearing and not given reasons for the move, violating Rule 12 of the Aircraft Rules, 2023.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said the decision was based on classified inputs. Related proceedings are pending in the Bombay HC.