Delhi speaker demands apology from Congress chief over lavish bungalow allegations

NEW DELHI: Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday sought an unconditional apology from Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, who alleged that more than Rs 2.35 crore had been spent on the Speaker’s official residence, bungalow No. 9, Shamnath Marg, including Rs 94.69 lakh solely on the renovation of toilets and bathrooms.

In a letter, Gupta stated, “Regarding your statement alleging exorbitant expenses on the renovation of the Speaker’s residence, in which you mentioned that Rs 2.35 crore was spent, including Rs 94.69 lakh on bathrooms and toilets, it is reported that you even referred to the Speaker’s residence as ‘Shauch Mahal’. You also mentioned the location as 9, Shamnath Marg, which is not the official residence of the Speaker.”

The letter further said that the Speaker condemned and completely denied these claims. He added that such statements made to the media without verifying facts should be avoided.

“He has directed me to inform you that you must withdraw your statements and submit an unconditional written apology to him within three days of receiving this letter. He further emphasised that, as a former Member of the Delhi Assembly, you should uphold the dignity of the Speaker’s office and not use it for political point-scoring,” the letter added.

The Delhi Congress chief had earlier accused BJP leaders of misusing taxpayers’ money for a lavish lifestyle, while Delhi residents face unbearable heat, frequent power cuts, and a shortage of drinking water.

Yadav claimed the ruling leaders’ royal lifestyle is being funded by public money, dubbing the Speaker’s bungalow as “Shauch Mahal,” much like he previously called CM Rekha Gupta’s residence “Phoolkumari Niwas.”

Yadav also alleged the use of costly tiles, showers, fittings, and basins, with Rs 94.93 lakh spent on electrical work and Rs 44.82 lakh on other beautification and repairs.