Four arrested for stealing only ‘blue, black bags’ from railway stations, trains in Delhi

Police conducted raids and arrested Amit Kumar (37), Karan Kumar (27), and Gaurav (33), all residents of Bihar. Later, Punit Mahto, also from Bihar, was apprehended at Anand Vihar railway station.

Amit has a history of targeting railway passengers in Bihar and Delhi. Punit has been involved in organised crime for over a decade across Bihar, Rajasthan, and Delhi, with a criminal background in narcotics, armed robbery, and organised theft. Police recovered a total of 16 bags, two mobile phones, and Rs 47,000 from their possession.

“The investigation has revealed that the gang targeted passengers boarding or alighting from trains, especially at crowded stations, and quickly escaped with unattended luggage. Black and blue bags were more prone to theft, as these are common and less noticeable in crowds. The accused exploited this by adopting a deliberate tactic of carrying and exchanging similar-looking black and blue bags to mislead CCTV surveillance and evade detection,” the DCP said.

They stayed at a hotel near the station, emptied the stolen bags there, and then returned and abandoned them at the railway station. This cycle was repeated to confuse authorities. They also used safe houses near the Badarpur-Faridabad border to stash stolen items and frequently changed phones, SIM cards, and used aliases to avoid detection, police added.