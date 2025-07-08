From Sikkim to global stages: Girish and The Chronicles redefine Indian rock music

This past weekend, Delhi’s well-known rock haunt Hard Rock Cafe transformed into a scene straight out of the glam metal era, as the popular four-piece band Girish and The Chronicles (GATC) brought the house down with a set packed with tight riffs, soaring vocals, and unapologetically loud rock and roll.
The Bengaluru-based group—featuring frontman Girish Pradhan on vocals, his brother Yogesh on bass, Suraz Karki on guitar, and Nagen Mongranti on drums—played to a packed house. Full venues are no novelty for the ensemble. “The response was more overwhelming than usual, for sure! People knowing what you sing and singing along—it’s what it’s all about at the end of the day,” says GATC.
Straight from the hills of Gangtok, Sikkim, the band has now taken over global stages too. Just last month, they performed on America’s Got Talent (AGT) on American television—one of the world’s biggest talent shows. Commanding the AGT stage with the same confidence they bring to every show, GATC made waves with a hard rock reimagining of English singer Adele’s ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ that brought both the judges and audience to their feet. Transforming a melancholic pop ballad into a fiery rock rendition, the band says choosing Adele’s 2011 hit was a bold choice. Widely considered a pop classic, the song felt like the perfect canvas for the band to “fuse with the raw power of rock,” say the band members.
“Our aim was to honour Adele’s brilliance while staying true to our sound. We also wanted to connect with a new audience and introduce them to our music—because we’ve always believed that building bridges like this is how you inspire the next generation of rock fans,” they say.
The gamble paid off, racking up millions of views online and catapulting them into the global spotlight. Despite the viral moment, the band remains grounded. Says GATC: “Viral moments are great, but what truly matters is staying authentic and using that visibility to grow—not just in reach, but in depth.”
Opening for GNR
For the band, 2025 is shaping up to be a “moonshot year” with milestones stacking up fast. In May, they touched another star—opening for none other than American rock legends Guns N’ Roses, first in Abu Dhabi and then in Mumbai.
“They’ve been one of our biggest influences growing up, so sharing the stage with them felt like a full-circle moment,” says Pradhan. “There may not have been wild backstage antics, but the experience itself was unforgettable. “Stepping onstage before a band that defines rock royalty was both humbling and electrifying,” the members say.
Culture shifts
Since their beginnings, the band says the biggest lesson has been simple: perseverance beats everything. “From humble beginnings in Sikkim to global stages, we’ve learned that staying true to your sound while constantly adapting is key.”
From Sikkim to Bengaluru to touring across Europe and the US, the band’s journey has shaped them in more ways than one. “Growing up in the Northeast gave us our roots and raw passion. Bengaluru sharpened our craft and connected us to a wider scene. Touring internationally opened our minds to new sounds and audiences,” they reflect.
They’ve also had a front-row seat to the changing Indian music scene. “Back then, rock was more underground,” they recall. “Today’s landscape is driven by streaming, social media, and a strong DIY culture. The competition is a lot tougher now—but it’s good for growth.”
GATC points out that Indian rock is no longer just a local curiosity. “Bands like us, Kryptos, and Bloodywood have shown there’s a real global audience. Touring internationally isn’t just a dream anymore—it’s a tangible reality.”
Evolving sounds
GATC has released three studio albums—Back on Earth, Rock the Highway, and Hail to the Heroes—dabbling with glam metal, classic rock, and heavier hard rock sounds. But they’re not ready to stay in one lane. “We don’t like sounding repetitive.”
Tracks like ‘Kaal’, ‘The Heaven’s Crying’, and ‘Shamans of Time’, show off their experimental edge. While their ’80s glam-metal aesthetic brought them recognition, they see it as just one layer of their evolving identity. “There’s a deeper, more musical side to the band. We can’t say exactly what’s next, but it’ll definitely be different.”
With a new album in the works and an Australia tour already set for March 2026, the band shows no signs of slowing down. They say, “the energy right now is through the roof”.
Fifteen years in, GATC continues to chart their own course in a landscape that had few blueprints for Indian rock bands—especially those from the Northeast. “If our journey helps someone else get started, we’ve done our job.”