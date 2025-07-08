Signage makes Pusta Road safe for cars: Police

NEW DELHI: Traffic Police said it has made Pusta Road safer after implementing several measures, including installing iron grills, rumble strips, jersey barricades at U-turns and signages.

The stretch, from Old Iron Bridge to Geeta Colony shamshan ghat, had witnessed 11 fatal accidents in 2024 and two more till February this year.

However, since the changes were made in February, no fatal accident has occurred, police said.

A police officer said accident patterns were studied with CRRI officials, revealing issues like a sharp curve near Iron Bridge, absence of warning signs, missing central verges.

One pillar of the Saharanpur-Dehradun flyover stood in the middle of the road and was later painted, with added signage. Based on recommendations by officers and CRRI, improvements were made with the help of NHAI and PWD.