Stop illegal sand mining in Yamuna immediately: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Amid growing concerns over illegal sand mining in the Yamuna River areas near the Delhi-UP border, CM Rekha Gupta has written to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urging him to take immediate steps to curb the activity.

She has highlighted that such illegal activities are weakening the river’s embankments, thereby increasing the risk of flooding. She has also apprised Adityanath of the concerns the National Green Tribunal raised in the recent past.

Gupta emphasised that it is causing severe ecological damage, posing significant challenges to the river’s future. She pointed out that the changes resulting from this environmental disruption directly impact populations living along the Yamuna banks.

Calling it an inter-state issue, the CM underlined the need for a coordinated and joint enforcement mechanism between the two governments to address and control illegal sand mining.

Stating that “with your support, we can find an effective solution to this issue”, she also requested the UP CM to instruct his officials to initiate a joint inter-state demarcation process to clearly define jurisdictional boundaries, allowing for synchronised administrative efforts by both states to safeguard the region’s ecological balance.