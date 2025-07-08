The Sun and your plants: What you need to know

Sunlight is not just light. It’s a spectrum. If you’ve ever seen a rainbow or passed sunlight through a prism, you’ve seen how it splits into seven colour bands. VIBGYOR — Violet, Indigo, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange, Red. These colours represent different wavelengths of light, and together they form what we call a spectrum.

Plants use different parts of this spectrum to grow. Blue light supports vegetative growth — meaning stems and leaves — while red light plays a key role in flowering and fruiting.

Man-made light sources like tube lights, fluorescent lamps, and LEDs don’t match the sun’s full spectrum. They often emit more green and blue, but not enough red. That’s why indoor lighting works for leafy plants like Monstera, Pothos, and Peace Lily, but not for sun-loving flowering plants like daisies, marigolds, or lemons. These need bright windows or outdoor spaces.