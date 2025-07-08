The Sun and your plants: What you need to know

Sunlight is not just light. It’s a spectrum. If you’ve ever seen a rainbow or passed sunlight through a prism, you’ve seen how it splits into seven colour bands. VIBGYOR — Violet, Indigo, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange, Red. These colours represent different wavelengths of light, and together they form what we call a spectrum.
Plants use different parts of this spectrum to grow. Blue light supports vegetative growth — meaning stems and leaves — while red light plays a key role in flowering and fruiting.
Man-made light sources like tube lights, fluorescent lamps, and LEDs don’t match the sun’s full spectrum. They often emit more green and blue, but not enough red. That’s why indoor lighting works for leafy plants like Monstera, Pothos, and Peace Lily, but not for sun-loving flowering plants like daisies, marigolds, or lemons. These need bright windows or outdoor spaces.
Indoor yellowing? It might be the light
A common sign that your plant isn’t getting enough light is yellowing leaves. When plants don’t get the light they need, they lose their green pigment and start turning yellow. If this happens, move the plant to a brighter spot for about ten days. If new leaves appear green and healthy, you’ve solved the problem. If not, there may be other issues to check.
On the flip side, too much sunlight can also cause yellowing — this time with brown, burnt spots. That means the sun is too intense. Move such plants to a less sunny spot.
You can also judge a plant’s sunlight needs by its leaf texture. Thick, waxy leaves like Aloe Vera’s are built to handle bright, direct sun. Broad, soft leaves like that of Peace Lily’s can’t tolerate such intensity and do better in shade or filtered light.
Managing too much or too little sun
Of all plant care elements, managing sunlight is often the hardest, especially in urban homes. But there are smart fixes.
Too much sun? Use a shade cloth — commonly, green HDPE fabric — to reduce light intensity and evaporation. It’s widely used in nurseries and works well on balconies and terraces.
Too little sun? Use grow lights that mimic the sun’s spectrum. Even tube lights can support leafy plants in dark corners, as they provide blue and green wavelengths without overheating.
Simple jugaad: Place large, sun-loving plants on the outer edge of your balcony and tuck delicate ones in their shade.
Remember, plants don’t speak — but they do show signs. Watch their leaves, and you’ll learn to listen.