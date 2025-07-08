Two arrested for printing, circulating fake currency notes in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district were arrested for printing and circulating fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Delhi and western UP.

The accused, Adnan and Danish, were producing counterfeit notes for the past four to five months. They targeted smaller denominations, particularly Rs 100, to avoid scrutiny.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Cell arrested Adnan on June 20 while he was delivering Rs 30,000 in fake Rs 100 notes to a decoy customer in Delhi’s Dallupura area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

“During questioning, Adnan revealed he and Danish printed the notes using a colour printer at Danish’s house. A raid at the premises led to the recovery of fake notes worth Rs 14,500 in Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations, unfinished prints, a colour printer, paper sheets, cutter, and green tape,” the officer added.

Police said Adnan previously worked at a pathological lab and learned counterfeiting techniques from an acquaintance. He later involved Danish, who was unemployed and needed money. “Both the accused are in custody,” police said.