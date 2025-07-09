Delhi High Court questions prolonged jail in 2020 riots conspiracy case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned the prolonged incarceration of an accused in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots conspiracy case, asking the police how long a person can be kept in jail when five years have already passed since the violence.

A division bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar posed the query to Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad during a hearing on the bail application of Tasleem Ahmed, one of the accused booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with FIR 59/2020.

Appearing for Ahmed, Advocate Mehmood Pracha focused solely on the delay in trial, clarifying that he was not arguing on the merits of the case or seeking bail on the ground of parity with other co-accused who were granted bail earlier.

“My submissions are limited to the fact that trial proceedings have seen extraordinary delay,” he told the court.

Referring to the bail granted to co-accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, and Asif Iqbal Tanha in 2021, after they had spent around 14 months in custody, Pracha pointed out that Ahmed, arrested on June 24, 2020, has now completed five years in jail. He also argued that Ahmed has never sought any adjournment, unlike others. “He has not taken a single day’s adjournment. Not a single day’s delay is attributable to him. In fact, he even refrained from pressing his Section 207 CrPC application and has depleted his defence,” Pracha submitted.