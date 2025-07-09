Fog or froth, boat rides still a joy

Just 150 metres from the cremation ground, temple bells chime softly. Amid the scent of marigold and jasmine—threaded into gajras and garlands—oars gently slice through the Yamuna’s current. This is Nigam Bodh Ghat: an unlikely boating destination in the heart of Delhi, thriving quietly even as the rest of the city wakes to its daily chaos.

Unlike the artificial lakes of the capital—Naini Lake in Model Town or Bhalswa Lake in Jahangirpuri—this stretch of the Yamuna offers a unique experience. Here, no towering buildings obstruct the horizon, no honking cars shatter the stillness. Only the rhythmic sounds of oars, flocks of migratory birds, and the river breathing its ancient rhythm remain.

Boating since half a century

“I have been rowing a boat for the past 15 years now, and there are boys older than me who used to row boats some 40 years ago. To the best of my knowledge, boating at this stretch started 50 years ago,” said Kamal Yadav, whose name shines proudly on a signboard reading “Welcome to the Nigam Bodh Boating Club.”

Kamal and others like him earn their year’s worth of livelihood mostly during the winter months. The migratory birds—thousands of them—descend in graceful waves, attracting early risers, photographers, couples, and families who arrive armed with atta balls and packets of namkeen specially sold here for the migratory guests.

A pack of especially made namkeen costs anywhere between Rs 10 and Rs 30, depending on the quantity.