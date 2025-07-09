NCERT core books missing in city schools

NEW DELHI: Four months into the academic year, students from Classes 5 to 8 in Delhi government schools are still without NCERT textbooks—neither in classrooms nor online. Science and Yoga books for Class 5 have not reached the schools, while the books for Science, Maths, Yoga, and all vocational courses are still missing, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources stated these books have not been published yet and will take another three weeks for publication, followed by another week to reach the schools.

As parents scramble for answers and send desperate emails to the NCERT, the situation has turned into a full-blown crisis. The irony hit a peak on Monday when NCERT took to social media to celebrate the launch of a few Hindi and art books, only to be met with a barrage of criticism.

Educators and parents alike accused the council of not even making the books available online so that children could get print outs.

In 2024 too, the first two months of the academic year passed without the distribution of books to students.