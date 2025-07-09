Transporters slam discriminatory ban on diesel buses registered outside Delhi

Operators say many of these BS-IV diesel vehicles, purchased in 2020, are still in near-new condition because they remained idle for extended periods during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

They added that the financial burden during that time was immense. “Bankers and private financiers took away many of our buses due to EMI defaults. Some operators managed to retain their vehicles by taking loans from private lenders or even selling family gold. The government provided no relief to bus owners during this crisis,” said Sanjay Samrat, President of the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association.

Transporters argue that the CAQM’s decision to phase out BS-IV vehicles after only five to six years of service violates the very norms set by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, which mandate a 10-year operational life for diesel vehicles in the Delhi-NCR region.

“Our vehicles have valid registration certificates that allow them to operate for 10 years. If this is the legal lifespan, why is the CAQM banning them prematurely? This isn’t just about buses—it’s about the drivers, cleaners, helpers, and entire families whose livelihoods depend on these vehicles,” said the association in a letter to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The transporters have appealed to the minister to intervene and push for a revision of the order, urging that BS-IV diesel buses be allowed to operate until the end of their valid registration period. They say a sudden ban will not only cripple their businesses but also render crores worth of investment worthless.