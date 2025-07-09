Two teens found dead in Najafgarh

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy and a girl were found dead under suspicious circumstances at the girl’s residence in south west Delhi’s Najafgarh area on Sunday evening.

Police were alerted around 4 pm that the bodies of the two individuals were found at Arjun Park in Najafgarh.

The authorities had to break open the main gate of the house to access the premises, said a senior police officer.

Statements from the relatives were recorded, with the family denying any foul play, the officer said. “No signs of injuries were found during the post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing,” police said.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the two were in a relationship, which had led to previous disputes between their families.

Although these disputes had escalated to legal proceedings, they were later resolved through mutual settlement. “The bodies were sent for post-mortem and handed over to the families after the examination. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received,” the officer said.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was found dead in Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi. Police received information on Tuesday that a body had been found in a vacant plot near Ruchi Vihar, Mangal Bazar Road. Head constable Anoop, who was on routine patrol, reportedly noticed the body while passing through the area.

The deceased, identified as Aakash, was known to be an alcohol addict. Statements from his family were recorded, confirming that Aakash had no history of foul play, another police officer said.