Woman, six-month-old killed by ex-lover in Majnu Ka Tila

NEW DELHI: A chilling double murder has rocked the national capital once again as a 22-year-old woman and a six-month-old infant were found stabbed to death in Majnu Ka Tila area on Tuesday. The bodies were found with their throats slit allegedly by the woman’s former live-in partner, said police.

The incident came to light when a woman informed the police that her daughter and friend had been killed at her residence. The caller said she lives there with her husband and two daughters, a five-year-old and a six-month-old.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, the victim, originally from Uttarakhand, had been living nearby with her live-in partner Nikhil, also from Uttarakhand.

Due to ongoing disputes and frequent fights, she left him and had been staying with the caller’s family for the past 15 to 20 days. On Tuesday afternoon, when the caller and her husband went to pick up their daughter from school, Nikhil allegedly entered their house and killed his former partner and the toddler by slitting their throats with a knife, the DCP said.