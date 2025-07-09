Woman, six-month-old killed by ex-lover in Majnu Ka Tila

NEW DELHI: A chilling double murder has rocked the national capital once again as a 22-year-old woman and a six-month-old infant were found stabbed to death in Majnu Ka Tila area on Tuesday. The bodies were found with their throats slit allegedly by the woman’s former live-in partner, said police.
The incident came to light when a woman informed the police that her daughter and friend had been killed at her residence. The caller said she lives there with her husband and two daughters, a five-year-old and a six-month-old.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, the victim, originally from Uttarakhand, had been living nearby with her live-in partner Nikhil, also from Uttarakhand.
Due to ongoing disputes and frequent fights, she left him and had been staying with the caller’s family for the past 15 to 20 days. On Tuesday afternoon, when the caller and her husband went to pick up their daughter from school, Nikhil allegedly entered their house and killed his former partner and the toddler by slitting their throats with a knife, the DCP said.
A crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected evidence from the scene. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity. A murder case has been registered at Civil Lines police station, and efforts are on to trace the absconding accused, police said.
A senior police officer said the motive for killing the toddler, whose father runs a local mobile shop, would be known only after Nikhil’s arrest.
This incident comes less than a week after a similar double murder in Lajpat Nagar, where a 42-year-old woman and her teenage son were allegedly killed by their driver-cum-helper, Mukesh (24), reportedly over a personal grudge.