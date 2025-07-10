4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Haryana's Jhajjar

NEW DELHI: A 4.4 magnitude tremor jolted Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) at 9:04 am, just as people were getting ready for work. The tremor lasted for 5–10 seconds. So far, no damage has been reported.

Apart from Delhi, the tremors were also felt in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad in the NCR.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government of India responsible for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, stated that the epicentre was located in Jhajjar, Haryana, approximately 60 km west of Delhi.

According to the NCS, the 4.4 M tremor occurred at latitude 28.63° N and longitude 76.68° E, at a depth of 10 km in Jhajjar.