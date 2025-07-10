4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Haryana's Jhajjar

NEW DELHI: A 4.4 magnitude tremor jolted Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) at 9:04 am, just as people were getting ready for work. The tremor lasted for 5–10 seconds. So far, no damage has been reported.
Apart from Delhi, the tremors were also felt in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad in the NCR.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government of India responsible for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, stated that the epicentre was located in Jhajjar, Haryana, approximately 60 km west of Delhi.
According to the NCS, the 4.4 M tremor occurred at latitude 28.63° N and longitude 76.68° E, at a depth of 10 km in Jhajjar.
The Delhi region is vulnerable to earthquakes and continues to experience tremors. This is the second major tremor in Delhi in the last five months.
Previously, Delhi-NCR experienced a tremor on 17 February at 4.0 M, with the epicentre in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan at a depth of 5 km.
According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the seismicity around Delhi is associated with the Delhi-Haridwar Ridge, a major fault zone prone to earthquakes.
Soon after the tremor, India’s National Disaster Response Force issued an advisory urging citizens to follow safety precautions, including dos and don’ts to be observed before, during, and after an earthquake.
“I was preparing to go to the office in the Manesar Industrial Area, and my wife was preparing breakfast when we felt a scary tremor,” said Ravi Mehra, an eyewitness in Gurugram.
He lives on the ground floor and described the shock as mild. However, those living in high-rise buildings felt a stronger jolt.