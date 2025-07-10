Delhi High Court seeks ED’s response on Kejriwal’s plea in liquor case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on two petitions filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging orders passed by lower courts in the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notice and directed the ED to file its counter affidavit within six weeks. The petitions are now listed for hearing on September 10.

The first plea challenges a trial court order that had upheld the issuance of summons to Kejriwal in the ongoing money laundering case. During the proceedings, counsel for the ED raised preliminary objections on the maintainability of Kejriwal’s plea, claiming it was effectively a second revision petition disguised as an application under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code—something which, according to the agency, is not permissible.

The court, however, directed the ED to include its objections in the written response.

Notice was also issued on Kejriwal’s second petition, which contests a December 20, 2024 order passed by a sessions court. That order had upheld the decision of a magisterial court refusing to transfer his case to another court.

The legal battle over Kejriwal’s arrest and custody in the liquor policy probe has seen multiple twists. He was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024. In May last year, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1, 2024, in view of the general elections. Later, he was granted regular bail by vacation judge Niyay Bindu of the Rouse Avenue Courts on June 20, 2024.

However, that relief was short-lived as the Delhi High Court stayed the bail order on June 25, following a challenge by the ED. The Supreme Court had also referred Kejriwal’s main petition against his arrest to a larger bench while granting him temporary relief in July last year.

