Heavy rain batters city, IMD issues red alert

NEW DELHI: A sudden spell of intense rainfall lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) around 6 pm on Wednesday, bringing the evening rush to a standstill. The downpour led to widespread waterlogging and traffic gridlocks and prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert at about 8 pm.

According to the met department, the weather system is moving eastward and is expected to cause moderate rainfall across much of the region, with isolated areas likely to experience heavy showers over the next couple of hours.

The sudden burst of rain raised concerns about localised flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and underpasses that are prone to water accumulation. ITO, Mayur Vihar Phase I and II, Noida, GRG Road, and Ghaziabad were among the areas that witnessed waterlogging, further causing massive traffic jams. The Delhi-Noida route via Akshardham saw bumper-to-bumper traffic for approximately two hours.

The IMD also warned of reduced visibility and slippery road conditions, which could increase the risk of accidents and lead to traffic delays.

No rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, the city’s base observatory, till 5:30 pm. The day’s maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 35.6 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal, while the minimum was 26.4 degrees Celsius — about 1.5 degrees below the usual for this time of year. Other stations across the capital and NCR recorded similar trends, with moderate cloud cover and little to no rainfall during the day.