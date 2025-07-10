‘Impose tobacco ban within 100m of educational institutes’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday called for prohibition on the sale of tobacco products within a 100-meter radius of educational institutions.

He was speaking after chairing a review meeting on the progress of the anti-drug campaign in the city’s east district. The meeting was attended by the District Magistrate, officials from the police, health, education, and women and child development departments, Narcotics Control Bureau, Social Welfare Department, and NGOs.

Indraj instructed authorities to monitor identified dark spots, public parks, and toilets to control drug abuse. He also stressed vigilance at medical stores and outlets to prevent the sale of items misused for substance abuse.

Emphasising prevention, the minister said youth must be protected from addiction. He reiterated his appeal to major universities to set up “Drug-Free Clubs”. He also called for appointing nodal officers in schools and creating volunteer groups to raise awareness.