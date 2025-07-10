Man held from IGI Airport for posing as a cop to impress women

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man was arrested from IGI Airport on Monday for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police sub-inspector to impress and deceive women, including staffers of the Delhi police.

The CISF intercepted the man, identified as Sahil Kumar from Rajasthan’s Alwar district, around 3.30 pm during routine profiling. He was wearing a T-shirt with the Delhi Police logo and carrying a forged ID card, Additional Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

During questioning, Sahil failed to provide any credible details about his posting.

He later admitted he was a student preparing for competitive exams and had no government job.

He told police he had impersonated a 2024-batch Delhi Police SI to deceive multiple women, including staffers from the force, and had come to the airport to meet one of them.

One Delhi Police staffer confirmed he had contacted her on social media posing as a police officer. Police recovered a fake ID card, forged appointment letter, documents, and a mobile phone with photos of him in uniform. He claimed he created the documents using Photoshop and bought the uniform from Delhi’s Camp area, Rangnani said. Further probe is on.