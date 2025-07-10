NCERT’s Class 8 new books not available online

NEW DELHI: Three new textbooks have been launched by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for Class 8, including a vocational education book introduced at this level for the first time.

However, the books were not available on e-commerce platforms as earlier announced and could only be purchased from the NCERT publication centre on its campus.

The books have been titled Curiosity (Science), Kaushal Bodh (Vocational Education), and Malhaar (Hindi). Math and Social Science textbooks are yet to be released.

“They are crafted to spark imagination, creativity, and conceptual clarity in young minds,” said an official statement. Parents, however, expressed concern over availability.

Rajesh Kumar from Badlapur said, “The first quarter of 2025–26 is already over, and even published books are unavailable on Amazon or in local shops.”

Surjeet Kumawat and Ram Niwas urged NCERT to upload PDFs online. NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani did not respond to repeated calls.