The Doctor Says Little

According to actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, playing a silent character is tougher than being chatty on screen. “In such times, you communicate with your eyes. You can’t overact, especially when there’s little to say,” the actor says. And Dr Raj Nagpal (played by Ayyub) is literally a man of few words, with little dialogue in the show.

Dr Nagpal, is also a complex man; he is one of the prominent characters of the OTT series streaming on JioHotstar, Criminal Justice Season 4: A Family Matter. The drama follows lawyer Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) as he takes on the case of Dr Nagpal, accused of killing his daughter’s caretaker, Roshni (Asha Negi). The series centers on love, suspicion, justice and a raw family conflict.

Ayyub, known for his performances in films like Article 15 and Scoop, was drawn to this role after reading the script. “Sameer Nair (producer of the series) and I were already talking about working together. When this came to me, I read the script and liked it. I said yes,” the actor tells TMS.