Two labourers die during maintenance work at hospital

“A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation is underway,” the officer added. Shatrughan Gautam, a co-worker and an eye-witness, said that initially four workers were engaged in the task and the number rose to five by the afternoon.

“We were told that the tank, which contained chemicals, needed to be emptied before new chemicals were added. Brijesh went inside and emptied the tank. Later, six bags of chemical were added and Brijesh was asked to go in again. He refused at first but was persuaded by the supervisor,” Gautam alleged.

“He fainted inside. When we rushed to check, none of the supervisors went in. They asked us to go instead. Another person (Vikram), who was also working there, also fell unconscious when he went inside to save Birjesh,” he added.

Both victims were married and had recently joined work. They were sole breadwinners of their family. Following the incident, several labourers staged a protest outside the hospital demanding compensation and a thorough investigation into the deaths.