40 years on, Delhi HC grants relief to a 90-year-old man in corruption case

NEW DELHI: In a corruption case dating back over four decades, the Delhi High Court has granted relief to a 90-year-old former government officer, commuting his sentence to the period already undergone, just one day in custody, citing extraordinary delay and the man’s fragile health.

The case concerned Surendra Kumar, who was working as Chief Marketing Manager at the State Trading Corporation of India (STC) when he was arrested in 1984 on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a supplier.

Though he was granted bail shortly after his arrest, Kumar was convicted in 2002 and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 15,000. Kumar filed an appeal the same year, and a coordinate bench had allowed him to remain on bail.

However, the appeal itself remained pending for over 22 years, with the trial having already taken nearly 19 years to conclude. In a judgment delivered on July 8, Justice Jasmeet Singh noted that the legal proceedings had dragged on for over 40 years, a delay that was in clear contradiction to the right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.