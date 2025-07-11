AIIMS plans logistics hub near Safdarjung Airport

NEW DELHI: Struggling with space for storage and logistics, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here is exploring a land parcel near Safdarjung airport to establish a centralised logistics hub that will be connected to the airport.

According to an order issued by the Director Dr M Srinivas, the institute is facing an acute shortage of space for stores & logistics. “It is noted that at AIIMS New Delhi, there is an acute shortage of space for stores & logistics. As an interim measure, a few vacant houses had been allotted for such use cases. However, as these houses are being allotted and renovated for new occupants, there is a felt need for additional space in close proximity to AIIMS for establishing a logistics hub,” the order copy read.

“The undersigned has been informed that there is a probability of a land parcel being available near Safdarjung Airport on which AIIMS can establish a logistics hub.

Accordingly, in the interest of streamlining the supply chain management systems of Stores and to establish a centralized logistics hub, it is desired that an effort be made to explore the possibility of acquiring an appropriate land parcel near Safdarjung Airport,” it added.

“There are vacant plots near Safdarjung airport where a centralised logistics hub can be established. The area is also in proximity to the hospital. It is ideal in all aspects,” an AIIMS official said.