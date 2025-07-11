Delhi High Court relief to doctor accused of using unfair means in medical exam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has come to the aid of a doctor whose examination candidature was cancelled by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on allegations of using unfair means.

The Board had also barred her from appearing in the exam for the next two years, based on what the Court found to be unsubstantiated claims.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, while setting aside the Board’s decision, emphasised that branding a candidate as having used unfair means could severely damage their professional future.

The Court held that the examining authority is duty-bound to provide all materials relied upon—such as CCTV footage and written statements—so that the accused is given a fair opportunity to defend themselves.

“The respondent ought to have afforded a meaningful opportunity to the petitioner by furnishing all the documents including the written statement of the petitioner, available statements of exam functionaries, report of the appraiser, CCTV footage, etc., which are either referred to and relied upon in the show cause notice, as well as in the impugned order dated 29.10.2024, or are otherwise relevant,” the Court observed.