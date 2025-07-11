Delhi police arrests over 4K criminals in six months

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Southern Range has made significant strides in the first half of 2025, arresting more than 4,000 alleged criminals and seizing more than 600 firearms as part of its ongoing battle against crime, an officer said on Thursday.

“The campaign, titled Crackdown-2025, was initiated in January this year across the South and Southeast districts of the capital,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) SK Jain.

The Southern Range executed four major operations, Garuda, Vajra, Shastra, and Nischay, resulting in a drastic reduction in street crime and a major dent in illegal activities, the officer added.

Between January 1 and June 30, 4,300 arrests were made across the Southern Range, along with the recovery of 609 stolen mobile phones, 23 pistols, 149 country-made firearms, 241 live cartridges, and 250 knives. Police also seized over 262 kg of ganja, 6.6 kg of charas, 1.3 kg of smack, and synthetic drugs like methaqualone. In addition, illicit cash worth over Rs 1 crore was recovered, along with stolen gold, diamonds, and household items. Police said that under Operation Garuda, 421 foreign nationals, comprising 336 Bangladeshi and 85 African-origin people, were deported.