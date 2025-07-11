Delhi PWD plans creation of its own engineering cadre; proposal to be placed before cabinet soon

NEW DELHI: In a significant bureaucratic overhaul, the Delhi government has proposed the creation of an independent engineering cadre within the Public Works Department (PWD), ending its long-standing reliance on officers deputed from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).
Once the proposal secures cabinet approval, which is still in nascent stage, the PWD will begin the recruitment process and implement a structural realignment to ensure that every position, from Junior Engineer to Chief Engineer, is filled by officers directly under the control of the PWD.
According to the department, the move would mark the biggest administrative reform in its history, ending decades of dependence on borrowed officers from CPWD. Until now, PWD has relied on engineers, executive engineers (EEs), superintending engineers (SEs), and junior engineers (JEs) deputed from CPWD or other central agencies. But with the creation of an independent PWD cadre.
“This is a turning point not just for Delhi PWD, but for the entire city. When engineers are accountable only to the people of Delhi, their performance and commitment automatically rise. We are building a stronger, cleaner, and faster Delhi—and we need our own team to do it. The proposal for cadre formation has been finalised and will be placed before the Delhi Cabinet in the coming days,” said PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.
The Minister said that all existing CPWD-deputed officers currently serving in Delhi PWD will be given the option to either return to their parent cadre or permanently opt into the new Delhi PWD engineering cadre, subject to conditions set by the department and administrative rules.
According to officials, the creation of an independent engineering cadre for Delhi's PWD promises several key advantages. By ending reliance on CPWD deputations, the department will gain administrative independence, reducing delays and disruptions. Engineers will remain attached to long-term projects from start to finish, ensuring greater continuity and institutional memory.
With targeted training tailored to the city’s specific needs, cadre engineers will be better equipped to address local challenges, officials said.
A self-governed system will also enhance accountability through improved performance tracking and discipline. Overall, the move is expected to accelerate decision-making, increase efficiency, and localise project execution, they added.