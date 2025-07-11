Delhi PWD plans creation of its own engineering cadre; proposal to be placed before cabinet soon

NEW DELHI: In a significant bureaucratic overhaul, the Delhi government has proposed the creation of an independent engineering cadre within the Public Works Department (PWD), ending its long-standing reliance on officers deputed from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Once the proposal secures cabinet approval, which is still in nascent stage, the PWD will begin the recruitment process and implement a structural realignment to ensure that every position, from Junior Engineer to Chief Engineer, is filled by officers directly under the control of the PWD.

According to the department, the move would mark the biggest administrative reform in its history, ending decades of dependence on borrowed officers from CPWD. Until now, PWD has relied on engineers, executive engineers (EEs), superintending engineers (SEs), and junior engineers (JEs) deputed from CPWD or other central agencies. But with the creation of an independent PWD cadre.