Government mandates all officers to enroll in Mission Karmayogi

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to enhance the professional skills of its workforce, the Delhi government has directed all officers and employees to enroll in the Centre’s Mission Karmayogi initiative. Launched by the Centre in 2020, the initiative aims to upskill civil servants with modern administrative capabilities.

Initially targeted at central government employees, it has now been extended to state government workers, including those in Delhi.

A circular from the Finance Department mandates that every officer and official of the Delhi government must register on the Karmayogi portal and complete at least one online training module by the end of July.

The government has provided a step-by-step guide for smooth registration, ensuring accessibility for all employees. The program aims to make civil servants more creative, proactive, and technology-enabled, preparing them for future challenges, the circular read.