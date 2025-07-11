Government plans 20-km elevated road over Munak Canal at estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore

NEW DELHI: In a move to boost the national capital’s transport infrastructure and provide an alternative route to commuters, the Delhi government is planning to construct a 20-kilometre-long elevated road over the Munak Canal, connecting Inderlok to Bawana in northwest Delhi.

The corridor will benefit 18 assembly constituencies, two parliamentary constituencies, and 35 municipal wards. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 3,000 crore and is expected to take three years from the date of commencement.

The Munak Canal, a 102-kilometre aqueduct that runs from Haryana to Delhi, is a key water supply channel. Originally built to reduce water loss in the Western Yamuna Canal, it now serves as the foundation for a crucial elevated road aimed at decongesting traffic and improving connectivity.

The project was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday, attended by senior PWD officials.

“This elevated corridor will benefit 18 assembly constituencies, two parliamentary constituencies, and 35 municipal wards. It will significantly improve transportation for a large population,” Verma said.

While the project will be executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Delhi Public Works Department will handle funding, land clearances, and local coordination. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared and is likely to be completed within three months. A no-objection certificate has also been sought from the Haryana government, as the canal partially lies in Haryana.

The elevated road will connect with Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), strengthening Delhi’s outer ring road network and easing access to northern and western regions.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is working on transforming the Najafgarh drain into a 30 MW canal-top solar corridor and has submitted a Rs 950-crore plan to reconstruct 415 kilometres of city roads under the Central Road Fund (CRF), including stretches like Outer Ring Road, Mathura Road, Najafgarh Road, and Vikas Marg. NHAI is also planning an eastern extension of UER-II to route traffic through northeast Delhi into Ghaziabad and Noida.