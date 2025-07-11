JNU cites HC order to deny automatic extension of hostel stay for PhD scholars

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration clarified on Wednesday that it will not automatically extend hostel accommodation for PhD students who have received academic extensions.

Citing a recent Delhi High Court order and institutional hostel rules, the university stated that such requests will now be considered on a case-by-case basis.

This announcement comes amid ongoing protests by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), which has been on a hunger strike for 13 days. The students are protesting against the denial of hostel extensions and demanding the restoration of the university’s previous entrance examination system.

In an official circular, the university referenced the HC’s judgment in the Jommani Das vs JNU case, delivered on June 27. The court ruled that PhD scholar Jommani Das must vacate her hostel by August 15, 2025, rejecting her request for an extension until the year’s end. The university indicated that this ruling now shapes its policy regarding hostel accommodations. Additionally, the Dean of Students’ office issued an undertaking on July 7, stating that PhD scholars seeking extensions must declare their thesis submission date. Approval will depend on room availability and humanitarian factors.

The JNUSU also voiced opposition to the shift from the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) to a UGC-NET-based admission system, claiming it undermines the university’s inclusive ethos. The administration, however, emphasized that its policy is in compliance with the court’s ruling.