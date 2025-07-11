LG Saxena asks Delhi government to make Aadhaar registrations in national capital 'foolproof'

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked the Delhi government to make Aadhaar registrations in the national capital "foolproof", stating illegal migrants obtaining the document has wider national security ramifications.
In a letter to Dharmendra, Chief Secretary of Delhi, Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary to LG, said that it has been brought to the attention of LG that during the course of Security Review Meetings, in several instances illegal immigrants have managed to secure an Aadhaar card based on false documentation or misrepresentation.
“This has a cascading impact wherein such individuals can secure documents which establish Nationality, i.e. Passport and Voter Identity Cards. They also end up availing benefits under Welfare Schemes administered by the Central and State Governments. Having secured Aadhaar documents, the illegal immigrants secure jobs, depressing local labour markets adversely impacting local employment. This also has wider ramifications for National Security,” the letter from the LG said.
“This warrants a fresh look at the responsibilities assigned to Registrars under the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016, in the Government of NCT of Delhi, particularly with respect to field-level implementation, monitoring and verification procedures,” the letter said.
Attention is drawn to an Office Memorandum issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) dated 14.10.2022, wherein directions were issued to State Governments to shift Registrars/Enrolment Agencies working under an outsourced to an in-house model by March 31st, 2023.
The LG has expressed concern that this system has not been put in place to date. Further, it has also been brought to the attention of LG that the operational mechanisms under various Registrars under the Delhi government are not adequately standardised.
A few Registrars are engaging Enrolment Agencies, and a few have floated tenders for purchasing machines, leading to a difference in approach by various departments. Contrary to this, it has been reported that many centres are still continuing without adopting/shifting to in house models.
“Now, LG has directed that clear instructions be issued to all Registrars to strictly comply with the provisions of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016 and switch to an in-house model of Aadhaar enrolment within two months. Divisional commissioner should also supervise a monthly audit exercise to make sure there are no loopholes," it added further.
"Details of all the enrolment centres set up by the state government, including municipal bodies, may be put up along with the current mode of functioning by July 15," the LG directed further.
“Aadhaar Enrolment is an extremely sensitive exercise, and it is important to fix the responsibility of the person who is gathering data before issuing Aadhaar so that accountability can be fixed in case of lapses. Further, UIDAI has issued detailed instructions for documents required for Aadhaar enrollment of different age groups (viz. 0-5 years, above 5 years and above 18 years). The Registration should sensitise operators/staff to collect documents for Aadhaar enrollment and updation strictly as per guidelines issued by UIDAI. Strict Action should be taken against any callousness by staff to facilitate Aadhaar enrollment/updation of illegal immigrants. A monthly audit exercise under the supervision of the Divisional Commissioner should also be undertaken to ensure that there are no loopholes,” the letter noted.