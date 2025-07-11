LG Saxena asks Delhi government to make Aadhaar registrations in national capital 'foolproof'

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked the Delhi government to make Aadhaar registrations in the national capital "foolproof", stating illegal migrants obtaining the document has wider national security ramifications.

In a letter to Dharmendra, Chief Secretary of Delhi, Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary to LG, said that it has been brought to the attention of LG that during the course of Security Review Meetings, in several instances illegal immigrants have managed to secure an Aadhaar card based on false documentation or misrepresentation.

“This has a cascading impact wherein such individuals can secure documents which establish Nationality, i.e. Passport and Voter Identity Cards. They also end up availing benefits under Welfare Schemes administered by the Central and State Governments. Having secured Aadhaar documents, the illegal immigrants secure jobs, depressing local labour markets adversely impacting local employment. This also has wider ramifications for National Security,” the letter from the LG said.

“This warrants a fresh look at the responsibilities assigned to Registrars under the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016, in the Government of NCT of Delhi, particularly with respect to field-level implementation, monitoring and verification procedures,” the letter said.

Attention is drawn to an Office Memorandum issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) dated 14.10.2022, wherein directions were issued to State Governments to shift Registrars/Enrolment Agencies working under an outsourced to an in-house model by March 31st, 2023.