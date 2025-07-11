Three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Bada Hindu Rao area; one dead

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old man died on Friday morning after a three-storey building collapsed in central Delhi’s Lohia Chowk.

According to fire officials, they received information at 1.56 am regarding the incident, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Mithai Pull, Lohia chowk.

It was a ground plus two shop building which was collapsed and one person taken out from the debris. He was taken to Bada Hindu Rao hospital where he declared as brought dead. The victim was identified as Manoj Sharma, the officials stated