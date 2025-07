An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 shook parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday evening, according to initial reports.

The tremors were felt around 7:49 pm and the epicentre of the earthquake was at Jhajjar in Haryana.

This was the second earthquake that hit the National Capital Region (NCR) in two days. An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar on Thursday morning.

Further details are awaited.