Centre calls for check on industry waste and STP upgrade in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Chairing a review meeting on Yamuna rejuvenation on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the need to enhance the capacity of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and stop increasing pollution of the river from industrial units.

Shah directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to work in action mode to curb water pollution. As chemical waste from other states also flows into the Yamuna, he called for joint efforts to clean the river.

The meeting was attended by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, CM Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and senior officials.

Shah underlined the need to improve the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) in the main drains of Najafgarh and Shahdara, emphasising that a drone survey be conducted.