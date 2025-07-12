Centre calls for check on industry waste and STP upgrade in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Chairing a review meeting on Yamuna rejuvenation on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the need to enhance the capacity of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and stop increasing pollution of the river from industrial units.
Shah directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to work in action mode to curb water pollution. As chemical waste from other states also flows into the Yamuna, he called for joint efforts to clean the river.
The meeting was attended by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, CM Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and senior officials.
Shah underlined the need to improve the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) in the main drains of Najafgarh and Shahdara, emphasising that a drone survey be conducted.
Shah directed that capacity of STPs be increased to 1,500 MGD by 2028. “All three states, Haryana, Delhi and UP, should make efforts for Yamuna’s rejuvenation and there should be regularity and transparency in testing of the water flowing out of their STPs. A third-party quality testing of STP outflow should be done,” he said.
Emphasising on increasing the e-flow in Yamuna, Shah said there is a need to talk to the UP government and find a solution so that the flow of the river can be improved at the time of its entry into Delhi. He said the treated water of Okhla STP should be released downstream of Yamuna, which will help in improving the quality of the river water.
The home minister said a detailed survey should be conducted regarding water supply in Delhi, so that it can be ascertained how much water is required to be supplied to cater to the people of the city.
Uncontrolled water extraction through borewells is a big problem in Delhi, on which the Delhi Jal Board needs to prepare an action plan, he said.