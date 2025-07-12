Delhi Woman plots husband’s phone snatching to get rid of ‘intimate photos’ with lover

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old woman in South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area allegedly orchestrated the snatching of her husband’s mobile phone in a bid to retrieve intimate photos with her lover.
The woman has been bound down while one Ankit Gahlot (27), one of the two men roped in to carry out the snatching has been arrested. The accused rented a room in a hotel in the Old Delhi area to hide and also rented a scooter which was used in the crime, a senior official said on Friday.
A PCR call was received on June 19 at Fatehpur Beri police station regarding a phone snatching near the Old UK Paint Factory in Sultanpur area. The complainant reported that while he was on his way home, two masked individuals on a scooter snatched his phone and fled away, police said.
During investigation, police checked footage from 70 CCTV cameras along the probable escape route. They identified the pillion rider wearing a blue t-shirt and the scooter was found to have been rented from Daryaganj for a day, DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said.
The accused were traced to Barmer in Rajasthan. A team was dispatched and Gahlot was nabbed. The snatched mobile phone was recovered from his possession, the DCP said, adding that interrogation led to the identification of the woman conspirator – the victim’s wife.
Gahlot revealed that the woman had an illicit relationship with a man and their intimate photos were stored on her husband’s mobile phone. To retrieve and erase the images, she orchestrated the crime.