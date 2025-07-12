Delhi Woman plots husband’s phone snatching to get rid of ‘intimate photos’ with lover

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old woman in South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area allegedly orchestrated the snatching of her husband’s mobile phone in a bid to retrieve intimate photos with her lover.

The woman has been bound down while one Ankit Gahlot (27), one of the two men roped in to carry out the snatching has been arrested. The accused rented a room in a hotel in the Old Delhi area to hide and also rented a scooter which was used in the crime, a senior official said on Friday.

A PCR call was received on June 19 at Fatehpur Beri police station regarding a phone snatching near the Old UK Paint Factory in Sultanpur area. The complainant reported that while he was on his way home, two masked individuals on a scooter snatched his phone and fled away, police said.