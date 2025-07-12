Months after launch, patients await real-time data on AIIMS Delhi's portal

NEW DELHI: Months after the launch of its Patient Care Dashboard, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is yet to deliver on a critical component of the system — real-time updates on waiting periods for treatment services and inpatient admissions.

Despite a directive issued over three months back, patients continue to remain in the dark about how long they may have to wait for treatment in specific departments. The dashboard, which was introduced for patient transparency, currently offers limited utility.

The dashboard displays data such as bed availability in emergency and trauma centres, number of OPD visitors, emergency cases handled, test statuses, and the availability of accommodations at AIIMS-run dharamshalas. However, it lacks one of its most crucial features: real-time information about waiting periods for surgeries, inpatient department (IPD) admissions, diagnostics and other services.