No foreign tourist should leave India without Delhi, this is our dream: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government aims to transform the capital into the country’s most dynamic city through robust policy measures and active public participation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday. “Our dream is that whenever a foreign tourist visits India, they should not return without visiting Delhi,” she said, addressing the ‘DELIGHT for Delhi’ Summit, organised by the Delhi Tourism Department and Invest India.

The city holds immense potential in sectors such as tourism, education, culture, and startups, Gupta said.

The event saw participation of representatives of leading investor firms, policymakers, experts, and entrepreneurs.

Gupta said Delhi is not just the capital of India but also the “soul of the nation”. It is a city that embodies rich culture, diverse heritage, and glorious history, she said, adding that the capital, today, represents a “remarkable confluence of modernity and tradition.”

Gupta stressed Delhi possesses all the elements that can attract tourists from across the globe - be it history, culture, art, music, cuisine, or heritage. “What is needed now is a powerful platform and impactful global presentation to bring Delhi’s richness to the world stage. Just as tourism is expanding in other Indian states, it is crucial to firmly establish Delhi’s place on the global tourism map,” the Chief Minister added.

Gupta also asserted that the Delhi government is working round-the-clock to enhance the image of the national capital, ensuring cleanliness, beautification, and development on all quarters.