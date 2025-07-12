No support for reinstating JNU Entrance Examination for PhD admissions: VC

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit responded to the ongoing student protests on Friday, stating there is no support from any academic school or centre for reinstating the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) for PhD admissions. Pandit clarified that the decision to adopt the CUET and UGC-NET as admission routes was unanimously endorsed by the university’s deans and that her responsibility is to implement these academic decisions.

The Vice-Chancellor’s statement came as the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) entered the third week of its indefinite hunger strike, which began on June 26. The student body has been demanding the reinstatement of JNUEE, automatic hostel extensions for research scholars, an increase in the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarship, and the withdrawal of disciplinary actions against protesting students. Despite the worsening health of some protesters, the administration has remained firm.

In a statement issued on the university’s official social media handle, Pandit expressed concern for students’ well-being but emphasised that the policy changes cannot be made unilaterally. She reiterated that “the administration is open to dialogue and willing to engage with students through institutional and democratic channels.”

The JNUSU, however, has remained resolute, accusing the administration of “centralised and undemocratic” decision-making. Student leaders also criticised the decision to host the Vice-President during the ongoing protests, alleging that student voices are being ignored. They warned that protests would escalate if their demands are not met. As the hunger strike entered its 15th day, tensions remained high, with student organisations like NSUI, AISA, and SFI showing solidarity with the protesters.