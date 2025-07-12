‘Real’ Sheesh Mahal gets much-needed makeover

NEW DELHI: The Sheesh Mahal in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh is no longer just a quiet remnant of the Mughal era — it’s now a vibrant cultural hub. After a detailed restoration, the 17th-century palace has reopened to the public with new attractions, including Cafe Shalimar, a serene eatery nestled in the garden, and the Readers’ Café Corner, a peaceful nook designed for book lovers and heritage enthusiasts.

These additions breathe new life into the historic site, transforming it from a static monument into a community space where culture, leisure, and history converge.

After a detailed restoration work carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the monument was opened to the public on July 2, 2025. It was officially unveiled by the Union Culture Minister along with L-G and Delhi Chief Minister.

The restoration work had gained momentum in the year 2024 following L-G Vinai Saxena’s visit.

Once a royal retreat for Emperor Shah Jahan, Sheesh Mahal — meaning “Palace of Mirrors” — has stood for over 370 years. After years of neglect, it has been carefully restored to its former glory by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The restoration involved traditional Mughal methods using lime surkhi (brick dust mortar), lakhauri bricks, and organic binders like jaggery, bael fruit, and urad dal paste.

The revival extends beyond the palace to its ‘baradari’ (12-pillared pavilion) with three nearby heritage cottages creatively repurposed for greater public engagement.