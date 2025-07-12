Two dead, eight injured as four-storey building collapses in Delhi; rescue operations underway

NEW DELHI: Two died and eight people, including a one-year-old baby, were injured when a four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday morning, with a few still feared to be trapped under the rubble, an official said.

People who are injured in the building collapse include 10 members of a family who lived in the building and a few others who were near it, they said.

Eight people have been rushed to a hospital for treatment, while attempts to rescue others who may still be trapped in the debris are still underway.

A senior police officer said, "Around 7.04 am on Saturday, we received information at Welcome Police Station regarding the collapse of a four-storey building near Idgah, Welcome. When the police team reached the spot, they found that three storeys of the building had collapsed. So far, eight injured persons have been rescued -- seven have been shifted to JPC Hospital and one to GTB Hospital for treatment," he added.