With Direct Benefit Transfer, Delhi Kanwar camps double

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is pulling out all stops for this year’s Kanwar Yatra, announcing a series of measures and financial assistance. This has led to a sharp rise in the number of Kanwar Seva Camps across the capital. Officials said 265 camps have registered so far — more than double the number of camps set up last year — following the rollout of a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme aimed at supporting all Kanwar committees, big or small.
“This time the Delhi government has taken several special steps for the grand organisation of the Kanwar Yatra, as a result of which a very large number of camps have been set up compared to last year,” a government official said. The DBT scheme has been introduced for the first time this year.
The official said 50% of the sanctioned amount will begin reaching the Kanwar committees from this week.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to formally begin the grant distribution in a couple of days. For a warm welcome for the Kanwariyas entering the capital, the government is constructing elaborate welcome gates at 20 locations, including all key border entry points and other major intersections across the city. Preparations are also underway for a ceremonial event on the first Monday of Sawan, July 14, where the CM and cabinet ministers will greet the pilgrims, officials said.
Each camp will be under CCTV surveillance with adequate police deployment. Committees have been directed to avoid open electric wiring and ensure that kitchens remain separate from the main camp areas. The government has also announced that it will cover the cost of up to 1,200 units electricity for each registered camp.