With Direct Benefit Transfer, Delhi Kanwar camps double

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is pulling out all stops for this year’s Kanwar Yatra, announcing a series of measures and financial assistance. This has led to a sharp rise in the number of Kanwar Seva Camps across the capital. Officials said 265 camps have registered so far — more than double the number of camps set up last year — following the rollout of a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme aimed at supporting all Kanwar committees, big or small.

“This time the Delhi government has taken several special steps for the grand organisation of the Kanwar Yatra, as a result of which a very large number of camps have been set up compared to last year,” a government official said. The DBT scheme has been introduced for the first time this year.

The official said 50% of the sanctioned amount will begin reaching the Kanwar committees from this week.