Court grants Sanjay Bhandari time to challenge fugitive tag, ED plea adjourned

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday granted arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari time to explore legal remedies against the July 5 order that declared him a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act.

Special Judge Sanjay Jindal of the Rouse Avenue Court allowed Bhandari’s counsel time until August 2 to file an appeal before the High Court.

The court also deferred proceedings on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea seeking confiscation of Bhandari’s properties, including assets in India, Dubai, and the UK.

During the hearing, Bhandari’s counsel requested an adjournment, stating that the FEO Act provides a statutory 30-day window to file an appeal. “Let me exhaust my statutory remedy,” the counsel submitted, adding that the properties listed for confiscation had already been attached by the agency.

Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED along with Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta and Mohd Faizan, opposed the adjournment, arguing that the pendency of an appeal could not stall confiscation proceedings. He also contended that Bhandari’s counsel could not represent other noticees, who had been given a chance to respond independently.

Hossain detailed the properties the ED seeks to confiscate, including real estate in Vasant Vihar, Panchsheel Shopping Complex, and Shahpur Jat, as well as alleged benami properties in Noida and Gurugram. The list also includes jewellery, cash, bank accounts in the names of Bhandari and his wife, and foreign assets.

Bhandari was declared a fugitive economic offender on July 5 by Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to undisclosed foreign holdings. The ED claimed he had evaded Indian authorities and held assets exceeding `100 crore.

Bhandari’s counsel, senior advocate Maninder Singh, argued that his client’s presence in the UK was legal and protected by a London High Court ruling. The matter will be heard after the statutory appeal period ends.