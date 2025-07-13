Delhi parks mismanaged as 80 per cent lack drinking water, says heatwave audit

A recent report assessing parks in Delhi has revealed that a majority of the city's green spaces are allegedly mismanaged and lack essential amenities, despite their vital role in cooling urban temperatures and providing climate relief during heatwaves.
The report, Heatwaves and Green Spaces in Delhi, highlights that parks are, on average, 10°C cooler than surrounding urban areas. However, around 80% of these parks allegedly do not have drinking water facilities and suffer from poor management, including inadequate gating and maintenance.
According to the audit conducted by Greenpeace India, COHAS – Community of Hope and Support, and Youth for Climate Justice South Asia, Delhi’s green cover constitutes 25% of its geographical area. Yet, most parks are allegedly concentrated in only five districts, leaving large portions of the city—particularly low-income, congested neighbourhoods—deprived of accessible green relief.
The report cites a striking instance in which concrete zones reached temperatures as high as 53.3°C, while tree-covered spots within the same park remained at 35°C, underscoring the crucial cooling capacity of urban forests.
Further, the audit found that 8 out of 10 parks lack drinking water facilities for the public. None of the parks had official provisions for birdhouses or nests to protect urban birdlife from extreme temperatures.
The report also points out that about one-fourth of the parks have water bodies, but many are allegedly dirty or drying up. Additionally, while 73% of parks had water bowls for animals and birds, these were almost entirely set up by local residents or caretakers rather than the authorities.
Moreover, most parks remain closed during the day and night, limiting residents’ access to these essential green spaces, especially in heat-stressed areas.
The audit was carried out to evaluate how effectively Delhi's green spaces—crucial buffers against extreme heat—are equipped to serve the needs of residents, animals, and birds during peak summer months. It assessed basic infrastructure such as water access, cooling systems, biodiversity support, and equitable accessibility across the city.
“This audit clearly shows that green cover lowers temperatures dramatically, yet our policies prioritise concrete over canopies,” said Aakiz Farooq, Climate & Energy Campaigner at Greenpeace India.
“Forest areas like Dwarka forest, Aravalis act as carbon sinks for Delhi, and destroying these will further aggravate the impacts of climate change,” Farooq added.
The report recommends that parks should remain open 24/7 and be equipped with drinking water and shaded areas, describing these features as “basic, life-saving necessities.”