Delhi parks mismanaged as 80 per cent lack drinking water, says heatwave audit

A recent report assessing parks in Delhi has revealed that a majority of the city's green spaces are allegedly mismanaged and lack essential amenities, despite their vital role in cooling urban temperatures and providing climate relief during heatwaves.

The report, Heatwaves and Green Spaces in Delhi, highlights that parks are, on average, 10°C cooler than surrounding urban areas. However, around 80% of these parks allegedly do not have drinking water facilities and suffer from poor management, including inadequate gating and maintenance.

According to the audit conducted by Greenpeace India, COHAS – Community of Hope and Support, and Youth for Climate Justice South Asia, Delhi’s green cover constitutes 25% of its geographical area. Yet, most parks are allegedly concentrated in only five districts, leaving large portions of the city—particularly low-income, congested neighbourhoods—deprived of accessible green relief.

The report cites a striking instance in which concrete zones reached temperatures as high as 53.3°C, while tree-covered spots within the same park remained at 35°C, underscoring the crucial cooling capacity of urban forests.

Further, the audit found that 8 out of 10 parks lack drinking water facilities for the public. None of the parks had official provisions for birdhouses or nests to protect urban birdlife from extreme temperatures.