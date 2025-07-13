Drunk Audi driver mows down five, including eight-year-old sleeping on Delhi footpath

Eyewitnesses told police that the car suddenly mounted the pavement, running over the group. Shekhar, who was reportedly returning home to Dwarka from Noida, continued driving about 200 metres before crashing into a stationary truck, at which point police arrived and arrested him.

Post-arrest breathalyser and medical reports confirmed Shekhar was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

All five victims, Ladhi (40), her daughter Bimla (8), her husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), and couple Ram Chander (45) and Narayani (35) are from Rajasthan and had been sleeping rough on the pavement.

They were rushed to nearby hospitals with critical injuries and are currently being treated.

Police confirmed that formal charges have been filed and a detailed investigation is underway .