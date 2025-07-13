DU student from Tripura missing for a week; family finds note saying “I feel like a failure,” alleges foul play

A 19-year-old student of Delhi University, Sneha Debnath, has been missing for over a week, with a letter reportedly found in her room suggesting she intended to die by suicide. According to an NDTV report, the handwritten note stated that she had decided to "end my life" by jumping off the Signature Bridge and described herself as "a failure and burden".
The case has triggered serious concerns after the family alleged possible foul play and questioned the handling of the investigation. Sneha, originally from Tripura and a student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, was last seen on July 7 after telling her mother she was going to drop a friend at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station for an early morning train.
The family said her last contact with her mother was at 5.56 am, and that her phone was switched off when they tried reaching her later that morning. Her friend reportedly never met her at the station.
The cab driver who picked Sneha up told the family he had dropped her near Signature Bridge, a location known for several suicide cases. The family has claimed that none of the CCTV cameras on or around the bridge were functional at the time, creating a critical blind spot.
Sneha’s family, including her father, a retired Subedar Major currently undergoing dialysis, has expressed frustration over what they described as delayed police action. An FIR was reportedly registered more than 48 hours after she went missing.
The NDTV report quoted her sister Bipasha Debnath questioning the content of the note. “There is no clue. Why was she depressed? Nothing. Just four lines. If she really wanted to die, lots of ways to do it at home or nearby. You don't have to go all the way to a place where 60 cameras are not working,” she said.
She also raised doubts about the possibility of manipulation, saying Sneha would have contacted someone if she had run away.
According to the family, Sneha carried only her mobile phone, had not withdrawn any cash for four months, and her bank balance remained untouched. The National Disaster Response Force conducted a search within a 7-kilometre radius of the bridge on July 9, but no trace of her was found.
The Tripura Chief Minister's Office has taken note of the case and instructed the state police to coordinate with Delhi authorities.
The family has appealed to the public and the media to help find Sneha, stating she should not become just another missing person case. They have also posted video appeals on social media seeking any information that may help locate her.
The police have not yet confirmed any breakthrough in the case.