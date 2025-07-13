DU student from Tripura missing for a week; family finds note saying “I feel like a failure,” alleges foul play

A 19-year-old student of Delhi University, Sneha Debnath, has been missing for over a week, with a letter reportedly found in her room suggesting she intended to die by suicide. According to an NDTV report, the handwritten note stated that she had decided to "end my life" by jumping off the Signature Bridge and described herself as "a failure and burden".

The case has triggered serious concerns after the family alleged possible foul play and questioned the handling of the investigation. Sneha, originally from Tripura and a student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, was last seen on July 7 after telling her mother she was going to drop a friend at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station for an early morning train.

The family said her last contact with her mother was at 5.56 am, and that her phone was switched off when they tried reaching her later that morning. Her friend reportedly never met her at the station.

The cab driver who picked Sneha up told the family he had dropped her near Signature Bridge, a location known for several suicide cases. The family has claimed that none of the CCTV cameras on or around the bridge were functional at the time, creating a critical blind spot.

Sneha’s family, including her father, a retired Subedar Major currently undergoing dialysis, has expressed frustration over what they described as delayed police action. An FIR was reportedly registered more than 48 hours after she went missing.