From tea bags to quilling: Art that speaks nature’s language

Nature is an ever-present force—inevitable and deeply influential. It leaves its mark on everything it touches like those who draw inspiration from its forms, moods, and mysteries. 'Imprints', an exhibition currently on view at Delhi’s Kunzum, brings together 12 artists exploring nature through diverse mediums and personal expressions.

Curated by artists Kirti Aggarwal and Nikita Sharma, founders of the art group Kaladhara, in collaboration with NGO Shuddhi, the exhibition aims to reframe our relationship with nature. “In today’s digitised world, we reach for our phones to capture a sunset landscape,” says Sharma. “But earlier, that immediacy didn’t exist. We wanted to explore nature beyond just photographs—through forms like painting, photography, and digital art.”

The exhibition showcases a wide variety of mediums and approaches. Dr Meenakshi Singhal’s acrylic paintings feature radiant sunflowers placed centrally against dreamy landscape backdrops—sometimes with elements like boats, creating a surreal, symbolic interplay. In contrast, Prathivisree’s ‘Last Light on the Ridge’, a bold canvas, captures the mountains in shades of bright oranges and warm browns, conveying movement and intensity.