IIT launches MRI research facility to foster innovation, AI integration

NEW DELHI: In a move to revolutionise biomedical research, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has inaugurated a cutting-edge Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) research facility.
Spearheaded under the Institute of Eminence (IoE) initiative, the new centre is equipped with a 1.5 Tesla clinical-grade MRI scanner—marking a first-of-its-kind achievement among premier engineering and technology institutions in the country. The facility was inaugurated on Saturday by Prof. Rangan Banerjee, director of IIT Delhi.
Unlike conventional MRI setups embedded within hospital ecosystems, this facility is designed to foster unrestricted innovation in medical imaging, particularly in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).
This facility will enable cutting-edge research in various areas across applications in MRI, including integration of artificial intelligence in image processing.
This landmark achievement represents a major stride in India’s biomedical research capabilities and reaffirms IIT Delhi’s commitment to driving innovation in healthcare technology. “This new research MRI facility will enable research and innovation in imaging and support IIT Delhi’s efforts to create new knowledge at the interface of science, engineering, and medicine to make an impact in healthcare,” said Prof. Banerjee.
Located within the Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME) at IIT Delhi, the facility will initially support research using phantoms and, with appropriate regulatory approvals, will extend to clinical studies involving volunteers. It will also serve as a hands-on training platform for students enrolled in IIT Delhi medical imaging courses.
While reflecting on the journey, Prof. Anup Singh and Prof. Amit Mehndiratta from the CBME, who led this initiative, said, “It’s a dream that was visualised five years ago. This facility is the culmination of our consistent efforts and the unwavering support from IIT Delhi’s leadership. We are proud to offer a new\ dimension to teaching and learning in medical imaging at IIT Delhi. To initiate the facility, the first MRI safety session was conducted on July 9, 2025, by the B-MEC Imaging Pvt. Ltd., who installed the MRI scanner.”
“This facility will help several researchers from different disciplines at IIT Delhi. This will also open several opportunities for research collaborations with medical institutes in NCR and across India,” Prof. Vivek Buwa, dean of planning, IIT Delhi, added.