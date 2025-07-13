IIT launches MRI research facility to foster innovation, AI integration

NEW DELHI: In a move to revolutionise biomedical research, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has inaugurated a cutting-edge Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) research facility.

Spearheaded under the Institute of Eminence (IoE) initiative, the new centre is equipped with a 1.5 Tesla clinical-grade MRI scanner—marking a first-of-its-kind achievement among premier engineering and technology institutions in the country. The facility was inaugurated on Saturday by Prof. Rangan Banerjee, director of IIT Delhi.

Unlike conventional MRI setups embedded within hospital ecosystems, this facility is designed to foster unrestricted innovation in medical imaging, particularly in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

This facility will enable cutting-edge research in various areas across applications in MRI, including integration of artificial intelligence in image processing.

This landmark achievement represents a major stride in India’s biomedical research capabilities and reaffirms IIT Delhi’s commitment to driving innovation in healthcare technology. “This new research MRI facility will enable research and innovation in imaging and support IIT Delhi’s efforts to create new knowledge at the interface of science, engineering, and medicine to make an impact in healthcare,” said Prof. Banerjee.