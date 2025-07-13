Indraprastha University launches AI chatbot for hassle-free admissions

NEW DELHI: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has introduced an AI-powered chatbot, “IPU AI ASSIST,” to streamline the student admission process and offer instant assistance to applicants.

The chatbot was developed using artificial intelligence and is accessible via mobile phones. It is designed to address admissions- and counselling-related queries for the upcoming academic session.By promoting quick, accurate, and round-the-clock responses for the admission process, the service aims to ease the experience for thousands of aspiring students.

‘IPU AI ASSIST’ draws its responses from official sources such as the university’s admission brochures, notices, and circulars available on its website. It serves as a virtual guide, helping students navigate admission procedures, understand eligibility criteria, and get clarity on key dates and documentation.

It helps to minimise communication delays and give end-to-end information to the students during the admission sessions. Vice Chancellor Dr. Mahesh Sharma called the initiative “a boon for information seekers,” especially those dealing with questions about admissions.

The move marks a step in digital transformation at the university, aligned to solve the educational problems with the help of AI, aiming to make the admission process more transparent, student-friendly, and efficient for all applicants. It can be accessed 24/7 through the official university website, www.ipu.ac.in.