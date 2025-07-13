Teachers’ past services to be considered for benefits

NEW DELHI: The decision to take a stand on the counting of past services for university teachers was finally taken up by the Vice Chancellor in an Executive Council meeting held on Saturday.

The Vice Chancellor approved a proposal to send a representation from DU to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the first demand of which was that all past services of temporary and ad-hoc teachers be considered for promotion and retirement benefits.

Dr Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an EC member, made an appeal to the EC to constitute a standing committee which can draft a report for the consideration of the UGC. In his letter, he demanded that the past service of teachers be considered for promotions and retirement benefits, as only those teachers with 25 years of service will be eligible for full pension under the new Unified Pension Scheme .

Dr. Dhusia’s letter also called for the UGC to treat post-doctoral research experience equally, whether it was done in an Indian or a foreign institution as it is unfair to those ducators who have conducted research abroad or in fields not supported by Indian institutions. “This marks the beginning of a new chapter. It is the first of many efforts to reshape the academic landscape, or rather, a spark that could ignite change across the nation,” added Dhusiya.

Rudrashish Chakraborty, Associate Professor, Kirori Mal College said, “the counting of the entire past service of teachers has been a long-standing demand of the teachers’ movement. UGC Regulations 2018 allows the counting of past services only for the first promotion and not giving recognition to the entire duration of past service is a violation of labour rights as the University has taken full service from these teachers for years, without giving them any benefits.”

The teachers have been demanding the counting of the entire past service since the notification of UGC Regulation 2018, but neither the UGC nor the MoE had responded to this.